The Moose Jaw Midget AA Mavericks walked away from this weekend with a split of their two games in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League.

After falling 2-1 top the Estevan Bear Cats on Friday night at Affinity Place, the Mavericks came back with a 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon to put their record at 3-3-1 on the year.

Myra Szabo had the lone goal in Friday’s loss for Moose Jaw as they sat tied at 1-1 after one. The Bear Cats scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to take the win.

On Saturday, the Bear Cats opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal midway through the second, but Mikayla Anderson answered for the Mavericks just 11 seconds later to tie the game.

Devyn Davey and Cassidy Murphy scored early in the third period to give the Mavericks the bounce back win.

Shakara Chutskoff was in the net for both games, making 35 saves in the loss on Friday and stopping 28 shots in Saturday.

The Mavericks will return to the ice this weekend for a pair of games as they hit the road to face the Parkland Lions on Saturday and then host the Notre Dame Hounds on Sunday.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Peewee Mavericks were on home ice for a pair of losses to the Parkland Fire.

The Mavericks dropped a 7-4 game to the Fire on Friday night at the Kinsmen Arena and then lost 4-3 on Saturday at the Red Knight Arena.

Jasmine Kohl had a hat trick in Friday’s loss for the Mavericks, while Jesse Mielke picked up a pair of goals on Saturday.

The Mavericks are now 1-4 on the year. They’re off now until Nov. 11 when they head to Estevan for back-to-back games against the Bear Cats.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors were shutout in their only game of the weekend, falling 5-0 to the Prairie Storm Lightning on Saturday at the Bert Hunt Arena.

The Warriors went 0-for-5 on the power play and 0-for-3 on the penalty kill in the loss.

Moose Jaw will be back in action for two home games coming up this weekend as they host Humboldt Broncos on Saturday afternoon at the Bert Hunt and then welcome in the Yorkton Terriers at the Red Knight Arena on Sunday.

* * *

In their lone game of the weekend, the Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors were dropped 7-2 by the Notre Dame Argos in Wilcox.

It was the second straight loss to the Argos for the Warriors, who also dropped a 5-1 game to Notre Dame at home on Thursday last week.

Hayden Wiebe had a goal and two points for the Warriors in Sunday’s loss, while Logan Hauser also found the back of the net.

The Warriors are 0-5-0-1 on the year.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Peewee AA Warriors were swept in their two-game set against the Terriers in Yorkton over the weekend.

Yorkton rolled to a 5-1 win on Friday and then knocked off the Warriors 9-2 on Saturday to complete the two-game sweep.

Haydn Hudyma had Moose Jaw’s lone goal in Friday’s loss, while Liam Fitzpatrick had both goals in Saturday’s loss.

The Warriors sit at 1-4-0 on the year. They will host the Melville Millionaires at the Bert Hunt Arena on Thursday night. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors skated to a pair of wins over the weekend to improve to 3-0 on the year in the Hockey Regina League.

They scored an 8-3 win over the Regina Blues on Saturday in the Queen City and then returned home on Sunday to skate past the Regina Female Capitals, 6-5, at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Jasmine Kohl and Marc Belanger had two goals and three points each in Saturday’s win, while Aydin Tatum and Nolan Kearns picked up a goal and three points each.

Dalton Cushway and Aiden MacDonald also found the back of the net in the win.

On Sunday, the Warriors needed a pair of second period goals from Belanger to pull out the win.

Belanger and Layne Gadd had a hat trick each to lead the offence for Moose Jaw, while Cole King picked up a pair of assists.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday when they host the Blues at the Kinsmen Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors lost a pair of games over the weekend, falling 5-3 to the Regina Buffaloes on Friday and dropping a 5-2 game to the Prairie Storm on Saturday.

Chase Jocelyn had two goals, while Nicholas Lougheed added a goal and two points on Friday.

On Saturday, Nikolas Smolinski and Brennan Watterson scored Moose Jaw’s two goals.

The Warriors are still looking for their first win of the season as they sit at 0-3-1 on the year.

They have a busy weekend ahead with three games on tap. Friday, they will host the Prairie Storm; the Regina Blues come to town on Saturday; and then Moose Jaw heads to Weyburn on Sunday.