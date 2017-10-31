For many, Halloween night is a time to travel around your neighborhood collecting candy and a chance to show off your costume to friends and family. The Moose Jaw Police Service is also reminding residents to enjoy the holiday in a safe manner.

"We're probably going to have thousands of kids out trick or treating... we want motorists to pay extra special attention to our young pedestrians," explained Constable Kyle Cunningham. "As far as for parents and kids, we want kids to be dressed warmly, costumes that are visible, something reflective or glow sticks or flashlights, something so that they can be seen. We want them to stay on the sidewalk and be careful when they're crossing the streets."

He noted that it's not very often that they see problems with children's collections after a night of trick or treating, but just to be on the safe side, always give it a look through.

"We want to check our children's candy just to make sure the wrappers are secure, they aren't torn or tampered with and homemade goodies, just make sure you know where it came from. Kids typically trick or treat in their own area or neighborhood."

Cunningham also said that over the years there have been fewer reported crimes for vandalism and mischief, as most people are just out to tour around the homes close to them and enjoy seeing each other dressed up.

"It'll be a typical Tuesday more than likely. We have officers on duty and we also look to the community, if there's things going on such as suspicious activity in their neighborhood, by all means let us know. We'll have officers out patrolling like any other day of the year."

Another safety tip Cunningham mentioned was to travel in groups, and if there is a situation where a child is worried, encourage them to find an adult in another group or call the police service.