For the past month various groups and organizations have used the time to spread awareness and information regarding Breast Cancer. But one thing that has changed recently is the fact that health officials are no longer urging residents to check themselves for lumps that could lead to the discovery of Breast Cancer.

However, early detection remains imperative according to Jocelyn Smith, who is the Manager of the Early Detection Program with the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

She said that if a lump is found in the early stages of Breast Cancer during an appointment, it can make a world of difference when it comes to treatments and the outcome of the patient.

"For a woman 50 years and over to make an early detection appointment to have a mammogram, you would call and just tell the ladies on the phone you would like an appointment in Moose Jaw, they'll pull up the schedule and they will let you know what times and availability they have."

She noted that with such importance placed on early detection, there is transportation available in rural and northern Saskatchewan to their two permanent screening centers in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as their six satellite centers.

To go through the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency Early Detection Centre for a mammogram you do not need a doctor's referral if you are over the age of 50, and Smith said women in that age range and over should be getting a test completed every 2 years.

For those under the age of 50, especially those who may be at high risk, they should be seeing their family physician and would need a referral to move forward in getting a mammogram.

Click here for more information and to head to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency website.