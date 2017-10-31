A year after taking the job, Moose Jaw's city council is making changes to their meeting schedule. It comes after a motion from the spring that suggested council meet once a month officially, and then several other times a month for informal working discussions.

Upon review of the motion, city administration returned with a report suggesting why regular meetings each week were beneficial and had a few ideas to maybe make things more efficient, rather than whole sale changes.

So council has decided to have two council meetings per month that start at 5:30 and will be immediately followed by executive committee. That would allow for other business to be conducted on the two remaining Mondays.

Councillor Brian Swanson was against the motion saying they all knew what they signed up for when they ran in last year's election, and showed concern that this is the fourth time in ten years that the meeting schedule has been altered. The changes are expected to take affect in January.