One of the rights of passage in the Western Hockey League is that first long road trip.

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ rookies got their first taste of life on the road in the Pacific Northwest over the past two weeks as they played seven games in 12 nights.

“It was really cool,” said rookie forward Tate Popple. “It was nice to get away for a while and the boys had fun.”

The U.S. Division is a different experience than the usual games in the East Division with some fun atmospheres in the stands in places like Portland, Seattle and Everett.

“The fans really get it going down there, so it’s a cool experience, fun to play in front of,” said Popple.

The Warriors found a good dose of success on the road trip as they posted a 4-3 record overall, but won four of their last five games.

Popple said their game was on point for much of the trip.

“Even in a couple of those losses, we played good, the one against Tri-City was a bit of a bummer, but everybody came together and we stuck it out in the last game against Medicine Hat,” said Popple.

Popple has been in the lineup for 14 of the Warriors’ 15 games so far this season, posting two assists. He’s playing a key energy role on the team’s fourth line.

With a month and a half of his first WHL season in the books, the 17-year-old said he’s starting to adjust to playing at the major junior level.

“It’s obviously a big jump from midget, but every game is a learning curve and you’ve just got to take it and go with it and try to learn from every situation that you’re put in,” said Popple.

“It’s a real battle out there on the road, so you’ve got to take care of your body and push through every game.”

The Warriors are now back at home with their next five games within the East Division, starting with a meeting against the Prince Albert Raiders at Mosaic Place on Thursday night.