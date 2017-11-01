Moose Jaw could be the possible destination for a Saskatchewan Rush preseason game next season.

The Rush are getting set to open their third season in Saskatoon and have shown some incredible growth across the province.

Owner Bruce Urban was in Moose Jaw last week speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event and he told DiscoverMooseJaw.com that they looking to bring a preseason game to southern Saskatchewan in 2018.

“There’s two different areas in Saskatchewan that we thought an exhibition game would be great and that’s Moose Jaw and Regina, and people can probably expect that next year,” said Urban.

The biggest hurdle to hosting a game at Mosaic Place will be scheduling and installing the field in the downtown Moose Jaw arena, but all things that Urban added they will be looking at over the next year.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

It’s been an incredible three-year run in Saskatchewan for the Rush, who have taken a fringe professional sport and made it one of the hottest tickets in the province over the past two seasons.

Last season saw the Rush operate at capacity for their nine home games at SaskTel Centre. This season, they head into the year with a lengthy waiting list for lower bowl season tickets and luxury suites.

“I was optimistic moving to Saskatchewan from Edmonton, I thought that we could have 9-10,000 people in SaskTel Centre for games and there was many naysayers, and by the end of season one, we were selling out the building and last year we sold out all but two games — 15,000 people,” said Urban.

“The demand is really beyond what I expected, the way people have fallen in love with has been fantastic… People in Saskatchewan have jumped on board and seem to love it.”

Looking down the road, Urban said a new facility to replace SaskTel Centre would be ideal, but that’s not something they’re focused on.

“That’s something that (Saskatoon) is looking at and they have a study going on right now regarding a new facility, but that part of it is certainly out of our control,” said Urban. “Growing the sport at a minor level and being a huge part of the community is what we’re focusing on now.”

The Rush have played a big part in the growth of the sport at the grassroots level with funding going to the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association through the 50/50 draws at home games. An increase in registration numbers has also been seen over the past few years since the arrival of the team in the province.

“Being a part of the community and giving back are the things that we’re focusing on now,” said Urban. “When you’re successful, you need to give back and our goal this year is to focus on different areas now that we’re on our feet and in a strong position to give back.”

Single game tickets for the 2017-18 Rush season went on sale on Wednesday.

The Rush will host the Georgia Swarm for a rematch of last year’s Champions Cup Final in a preseason game on Nov. 18 at SaskTel Centre. The Rush open the regular season on Dec. 16 in Toronto.