Like a dog with a bone, the opposition NDP are not letting go of the STC shutdown this past summer.

They've released documents they've obtained through the Freedom of Information Act that show health officials voiced their concern over getting rid of the provincial bus service. They took issue with shipping chemotherapy drugs and blood to hospitals across the province.

The NDP say the governing Saskatchewan Party simply ignored the concerns but Health Minister Jim Reiter said they found couriers will be able to make the deliveries, with a bit of effort and change to service.



It was just last week that federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh suggested that Ottawa should step in and revive the provincial bus service, saying he's currently working on a proposal for a natural public transit strategy. Singh says public transit is a key piece in the fight against climate change.