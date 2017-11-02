Moose Jaw Warrior fans will have another hometown player to cheer for when the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series comes to Mosaic Place next week.

Warriors forward Noah Gregor was named as an injury replacement for Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Benson on Wednesday and will be suiting up for Team WHL on Monday in Moose Jaw and Tuesday in Swift Current.

“I’m definitely excited, it’s pretty cool that its here in Moose Jaw for one of the games and in front of a lot of our hometown fans, and it’s also special that I get to share it with Brett (Howden) and Tim (Hunter), so it should be a cool two games,” said Gregor after practice on Wednesday.

This won’t be Gregor’s first taste of international hockey as he represented Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2016, registering two assists in seven games at the tournament.

The Canada/Russia Series serves as part of the evaluation process for Hockey Canada as they select this year’s national junior team. After being left off the summer development camp roster, Gregor will have a chance to impress during the two games.

“I’m just going to look at it as it doesn’t matter how I got there, I’m there and I’m in the games now, and I just have to show them that I deserve to be on the team no matter what and give myself the best chance to get a shot at the December camp,” said Gregor.

The San Jose Sharks’ fourth round pick is off to a fantastic start to the season with the Warriors, posting eight goals and 18 points in 13 games.

The six-foot, 188-pound 19-year-old has 65 goals and 158 points in 147 career WHL games.

“I try to work hard in the summer and that’s paying off here a little bit,” said Gregor on his start. “Playing with some good players helps and playing with a good overall team helps as well, so it’s been good.”

Gregor will be joining Warriors captain Brett Howden on Team WHL in another experience that the two players will have the opportunity to share during their career.

Both players joined the Warriors as 16-year-olds in the same season, played on Team Canada together at the U18s, played in the CHL Top Prospects Game together and were drafted into the NHL in the same draft.

“We’ve been living together here since we were 16, going through a lot of camps together, a lot of games and we’ve had a lot of memories here in Moose Jaw, so it’s pretty cool that it gets to continue with this series as well,” said Gregor.

He added that having Howden and Head Coach Tim Hunter behind the bench will help with the nerves as well going into a showdown with the Russians.

“Being in our own dressing room and having our coach and our equipment manager as well will be cool and make things go a little smoother,” said Gregor.

“I’m just going to stick to my game, try to play simple and show what I’m capable of,” he added. “These games are always pretty fast and sometimes get a little greasy with the rivalry between the Russians and Canadians, so it should be exciting and a good time.”

The 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series hits the ice at Mosaic Place on Monday night at 7 p.m. The second game goes on Tuesday at the Credit Union Iplex in Swift Current.