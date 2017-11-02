Despite the change in the weather while they were out collecting, the Better Together Food Drive was all smiles at the end of the night as they celebrated another successful event.

Karen MacNaughton is very thankful for all of the volunteers who hit the streets of Moose Jaw on Halloween.

"We had 390 people going door to door and then another 80ish people helping in other ways, so all told we had 475 volunteers."

Many hands make light work and MacNaughton says they were all home before midnight. In the end 53,280 pounds of food was collected to help support the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank.