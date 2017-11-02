A new team was presented down at the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre this week as they've appointed some new management. The idea is to take a team approach to running the local facility after a less than stellar outing earlier this year.

You may remember, the board silently parted ways with Graham Hall at the start of the year, the facilities only General Manager since it opened 2004. At the time, Board Chair Colleen Patterson declined to comment on the move, simply saying they needed a new direction.

Soon after, it was confirmed that Darren McCaffery was hired to take over but he didn't last four months before being bluntly told not to return. McCaffery was from Prince Albert, where his company (Star Development Corporation) operates the E.A. Rawlinson Performing Arts Centre.

In October, it was revealed that a board member had been hired to fill the role as general manager but the board once again declined to comment, saying they would be hosting a news conference to introduce a team that would lead the facility.

Derik Cronan was introduced Wednesday afternoon as the new GM and said he's looking forward to transitioning from being a board member.

"From the perspective of someone that has been on the board for two years, I had a general idea of some of the challenges that the facility has faced... it gives me a different perspective of it and an idea of how we may be able to overcome some of the obstacles that we've had in the past."

During the event Wednesday, Cronan explained that he is from Moose Jaw, has spent time living in other cities and has previous management experience at a few businesses, making him a good fit for the position.

Mike Nickle joins the team as the Front of house Manager while Eric La France was introduced as Production Manager. The new team has began their respective roles and plan to move forward with new ideas as a group.