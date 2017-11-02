There’s still two teams without a blemish on their records in the Original 16 Cash League.

Penny Barker and Joel Jordison found their ways back into the win column on Wednesday night in Week 4 action at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.

Barker (4-0) scored a hard fought 6-5 win over Ben Gamble (1-3), scoring one in the seventh to secure the win.

The teams traded singles in the first two ends, but Barker got her break in the third when she stole two to go in front 3-1. Gamble pushed back in the fourth with two, but Barker answered right back with two in the fifth and went onto the win.

Jordison (4-0) rolled to a 7-3 win over Shaunna Fritzler (0-4) to stay undefeated on the season.

Jordison scored two in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth on his way to the win, while Fritzler could only answer with singles in the second, third and sixth ends.

In other action on Wednesday, Warren Marcotte (3-1) cruised to 10-1 win over Murray Stroeder (2-2); Ryan Wenarchuk (3-1) won 9-4 over Lorraine Arguin (2-2); Bob Desjarlais (1-3) edged Stan Barnsley (3-1) 7-5 for his first win of the season; Ralph Courtnage (1-3) scored four in the third and won 7-4 over Barb Wallace (0-4); Wade Gray (2-2) picked up a 7-3 win over Joe Gunnis (2-2); and Donna Ackerman (3-1) won 6-4 in the battle of Ackermans over Patrick Ackerman (1-3).

The league hits the ice every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Many of the teams in action in the league will be on the ice this weekend here in Moose Jaw for the SCT/SWCT stop at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. The action starts on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. We'll have a full preview of the event at DiscoverMooseJaw.com on Friday morning.