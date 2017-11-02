The Saskatchewan government is once again stiffening their penalties on impaired drivers.

Announced on Thursday in the legislature, drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .04 or higher while transporting children under the age of 16 will face an immediate seven day administrative driving suspension.

The new law under The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2017 increases the suspension from three-days to seven for the first offence.

Second offence drivers will receive a 30-day suspension up from the previous 21 days, while a third offence will lead to a 120-day suspension, up from the current 90.