For five years Country 100 and the Moose Jaw Humane Society have teamed up for the Paws For Pledges Radiothon. The annual event to support the local shelter hit the air at 6am on Friday and will run through 6pm thanks to local volunteers.

Dana Haukaas, with the animal shelter, explains all proceeds from the event are helping to make the lives of our furry friends better.

"the funds go to the daily operations of the shelter which includes the vaccinations, emergency medical care that the animals may need." said Haukaas. "But it's also keeping the lights on in the building and paying for the cleaning products to keep the pets safe and disease free."

Those wanting to make a donation to the 5th annual Paws For Pledges Radiothon can do so in person at the shelter, over the phone by calling 972-PETS or online through the Moose Jaw Humane Society Facebook page.