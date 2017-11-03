Officials at Canadian Western Agribition held their annual kick-off event this week in Regina.

The show's CEO Chris Lane says this year's event features the best of the best in top quality livestock, a great tradeshow and of course new experiences, entertainment, and infrastructure.

"We like to think that we create a pretty-conducive place to come to business as an exhibitor. But also just see friends and family and maybe catch up a little bit, and we can offer entertainment and just make that easy. I think that's a real theme at Agribition this year is it's never really been easier to come to Agribition. The facilities make a big difference now that we're all interconnected under one roof."

Agribition President, Bruce Holmquist, says everything is coming together nicely.

"Entries are up for all the beef cattle haltered on the commercial barn-new building that we're going to be moving into the new facility, really exciting in that regard. I think part of the interest increase is because of that - some people coming back that probably hadn't been here for a few years."

Canadian Western Agribition runs November 20th to the 25th at Regina's Evraz Place and will be the first show to fully utilize the new International Trade Centre.