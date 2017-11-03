A chance to learn more about our history and recognize those who fought for our country will be happening at the Western Development Museum (WDM) on Saturday for their event called In Remembrance.

"Remembrance Day is so very important to all of us, keeping that history alive, hearing those stories, seeing those sights and in this case through our planes in the aviation gallery," explained Karla Rasmussen with the WDM.

"It's sort of a lower key event, but we do feature a number of planes that have to do with the Second World War, so we thought we can feature that and tie in a few other things in with it."

There will be various items on display along with a selection of short films all with different topics surrounding pieces of Canada's past.

"One of our volunteers will be here between 1 pm and 2 pm and he'll be able to take people on a guided tour to tell you a little bit more about the aircraft and he was apart of the team that rebuilt some of them. For the younger visitors at the museum we'll have a poppy craft that one of our volunteers will be leading."

In Remembrance will be held from 1-4 pm on Saturday and regular museum admission will apply.