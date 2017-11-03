With a weekend of snowfall in front of us we are being reminded to stay safe while shovelling the white stuff.

Dr. Jeff Reihl from Crescent Park Chiropractic in Moose Jaw gave us some tips..

"One of the main things is to shovel light. Try and use a smaller shovel that keeps the snow within reason for lifting. And some shovels are push shovels, so you really don't have to pick it up, you can push it over to the edge and tilt it over almost like a scoop shovel".

And it's always a good idea to shovel more often than to try and do it all at once.

"If it is going to be a heavier snow you don't want to let it pile up. If the weather report calls for several days of snow frequent shovelling will allow you to move smaller amounts of that snow, so you don't want to let it build up"

Reihl also says preparation is important.

"It might be cold outside but you're still working up a sweat so keeping your body hydrated is important (and) doing a little bit of a light stretch before tackling any strenuous activity is a good thing".

