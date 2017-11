The First Annual Indoors Farmer's Market takes place tomorrow in Moose Jaw.

From 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday November 5th, the Homegrown Farmers Market makes it's first ever appearance in the winter.

You can find Christmas baking, natural health & beauty products, preserves, veggies, pies and much more.

The Market will be held within the Timothy Eaton's Center, and don't worry if you miss this one, as they are holding another market on December 10th.