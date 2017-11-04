Our prairie winters are usually bitter and long, but most of us have dealt with our winters without a huge change to our day to day lives.

What about those who have recently moved from a warmer country and decided to move to Moose Jaw? This would be their first experience with a true prairie winter, as the snow is already falling.

Luckily, the Moose Jaw Multicultural Council realized that most people moving to Canada, from somewhere where winter means the weather will only drop a couple degrees, have little to no idea what to do during the winter.

Joseph Garand Monyak arrived in Canada on September 20th, moving from Nairobi, Kenya in Africa, and the Multicultural Center helped to prepare him for the weather.

"They'll do some orientation on how I can dress up and check on weather before I go outside," said Garand Monyak. "Like, If I have to check the TV weather forecast for Moose Jaw and general Canada."

Garand Monyak said he's ready and prepared for the winter and colder temperatures now, but that doesn't mean he has to like it.

"The first day the snow started was good to me, but today (November 3rd), actually I'm indoor since morning. I'm not compelled to go outside. I will remain inside."

Even with the snow and winds, he says he still likes Moose Jaw, because of our city and community.

Like many other newcomers, Garand Monyak is adjusting to the winter and is prepared for it thanks to the Moose Jaw Multicultural Council.