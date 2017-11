The Moose Jaw High School Athletic Association presented their Athlete of the Month awards for October this week.

Cross Country, Soccer and Volleyball are all represented in October’s top athletes.

From L to R: Central’s Ariet Okuori (Soccer) and Nick Butterfield (Soccer); Peacock’s Ashton Woodley (Cross Country); Cornerstone’s Peyton Barnie (Volleyball); Jacob Vice from Riverview (Volleyball); Vanier’s Olivia Moyse (Soccer) and Allison Grajczyk-Jelinski (Cross Country). Missing from the photo are Caronport’s Ashleigh Wolensky (Volleyball) and Hallie Unger (Volleyball). (Submitted photo)