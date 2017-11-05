A northern-Saskatchewan Member of Parliament has introduced a bill in the House of Commons to make National Indigenous Peoples Day - which is June 21 - a statutory holiday.

NDP MP Georgina Jolibois, who represents the riding of Desnethé - Missinippi - Churchill River, first introduced the bill to make National Aboriginal Day a statutory holiday back in June, but it was resubmitted with the day titled National Indigenous Peoples Day, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau changed the name of the already-existing holiday.

For Noel Starblanket - a life speaker for the University of Regina and the Regina Board of Education - the bill is a welcome sight.

"I think it's a good idea. I remember when it first started celebrating this time of the year, and there were very, very, very few takers," he said. "But over the years, over the decades, the interest picked up and now people are really getting into it."

Trudeau announced the government's intent to change the name of the holiday to National Indigenous Peoples Day this past June 21.

Indigenous is a term Starblanket prefers over Aboriginal.

Should this coming June 21 become a statutory holiday, Starblanket hopes it'll be a way to further celebrate Indigenous culture.

"A continuation of the celebration of the Indigenous people's cultural events - all kinds of good things happen on that day," he said. "It's a positive uplifting for Indigenous people, both in terms of spirituality, as well as cultural, athletic, and all the other events that people stage for that day. It's just a wonderful celebration of the positive aspects of Indigenous people's lives."

Contrary to some reports, the bill has only passed the first reading at this point, according to Jolibois' office in Ottawa.