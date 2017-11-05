Border Officers with the Canadian Border Service Agency at North Portal made a significant weapons seizure earlier this month.

"On October 2nd, Border Services officers had referred a U.S. resident who was travelling to Alaska for a routine examination," explained Luke Reimer, communications officer with the CBSA. "While searching his pick up truck, they found a prohibited switchblade, a .45 caliber pistol and a restricted semi-automatic rifle. Officers also uncovered three overcapacity magazines that can hold 30 rounds each."

"Because the traveler had not declared these items, they were seized with no terms of release. He was also arrested, paid a $2,500 penalty and was allowed to return to the United States."

"In cases like this, the traveler would be found inadmissible and we would offer what is called an Allowed to Leave, which is essentially him withdrawing his application to enter Canada and return to the United States."

Although it isn't common to find multiple firearms in one vehicle, Reimer believes that all seizures that keep dangerous items out of Canada are important.

"Our officers make gun seizures throughput the year but each of them is significant. In cases like this where we have taken off the streets, prohibited weapons, firearms, as well as over capacity magazines, that's a significant seizure for us. It shows that our officers are diligent in looking out for these types of items and protecting Canadians from undeclared firearms which are high-risk commodities.

"We would like to again remind visitors to Canada not to carry their firearms when travelling to Canada. That's our recommendation. But if you do choose to travel with firearms, you must declare them at your first opportunity to avoid seizure and penalty. Make sure you do your research before coming to Canada particularity with firearms and weapons."