For the second straight game, the Moose Jaw Warriors erased a third period deficit against Prince Albert as they scored three goals in the final period on Saturday and picked up a 3-2 win over the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre.

The win improves the Warriors’ record to 13-4-0 on the year and they’ve won three straight games.

Brayden Burke, Brett Howden and Jayden Halbgewachs scored in the final period to power the Warriors to the win, while goalie Adam Evanoff had to stop just 16 shots for his third win in three starts.

Early in the opening period, the Warriors had a couple of flurries in tight on Raiders goalie Ian Scott, but they weren’t able to hammer the puck over the goal line.

Prince Albert was given a great opportunity to apply pressure on the Warriors when they were given a two-man advantage with 3:29 left in the period. Prince Albert had 1:52 of 5-on-3 time, but the Warriors did an amazing job blocking shots and clearing loose pucks, which limited the Raiders to just one shot on the two-man advantage and kept the game scoreless going in to the first intermission.

The second period wasn’t as fast as the first, as both teams struggled for shots, neither team put a shot in the first five minutes and combined for 15 in total in the frame.

Playing 4-on-4 just over seven minutes into the middle period, the Raiders broke the scoreless tie when forward Spencer Moe lifted the puck from the Raiders right wall to the neutral zone where Curtis Miske snuck behind a Warriors defencemen and converted on his breakaway to give Prince Albert the lead.

In the third period, the Warriors picked up the pace, they came across the Raider line with speed on a more consistent basis, they created turnovers to allow for extra attack time, and they pushed the puck towards the net to test Scott.

Just past the ten minute mark of the third, the line of Burke, Justin Almeida and Tanner Jeannot went on the attack. Jeannot and Almeida battled with a pair of Raiders on the left wall, Almeida came out of the pile and skated behind the net with the puck. The 18-year-old came out on the right side and set up Burke between the circles where his shot beat Scott between the pads to tie the game at one.

Shortly after tying the game, the Warriors landed on the power play. Just 1:20 after Burke’s goal, Jett Woo set Brayden up for a one-timer inside the right circle, the puck sat inside the crease where Howden punched in his 10th of the year to give the Warriors their first lead.

At 17:48, the Warriors found some breathing room when Noah Gregor led a rush across the Raider line and then made a hard pass to Halbgewachs on the right wing and the 20-year-old ripped a shot past Scott’s blocker for his team-leading 11th goal of the year.

In the final moments of the game, the Raiders pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and with just over a minute to go, the gamble paid off as Jordy Stallard scored his 13th to pull Prince Albert back to within one.

When play resumed after the goal the Raiders once again got their goalie to the bench for an extra attacker and even though the move allowed them to pressure the Warriors they weren’t able to convert as Evanoff was strong down the stretch to seal the win.

Moose Jaw outshot the Raiders, 11-4, in the third period and 28-18 overall, they were 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are now off until next week when they’ll battle the Regina Pats in a home-and-home series. The excitement starts on Friday in the Queen City and then shifts to Mosaic Place for a 4 p.m. game on next Sunday.

Mosaic Place will be home to some WHL action on Monday as the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series opens here in Moose Jaw. Howden, Gregor and Head Coach Tim Hunter lead Team WHL against Team Russia at 7 p.m.