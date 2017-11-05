SGI has a warning for people potentially buying a used car from the United States.

With a vast amount of cars being damaged due to hurricanes, some Americans are trying to get rid of their flood damaged car.

"My biggest red light, for me, would be with the exchange rate the way it is why is the vehicle coming this way rather than going the other way," said Band City Auto Sales' Tim Giokas. "Their market being a strong as it is, if there was an ex United States vehicle that popped up on my lot, my first question is why is it here?"

Hurricane and flood damage can be a little hard notice, like salt water and sewer damage, but can be detected if you check the car's electrical systems, see mold or smell a damp odor.

The best way to stay safe from these damaged vehicles is as simple as buying locally.

"Easiest thing to do is if you can buy from a bonded dealer such as ourselves or any of the major store here in town you know your safe guarding yourself from getting hung with one like that."

If you still insist on not buying locally or in town, there are other services available that allow you to check the information of a vehicle. There is a small cost to it, but, Giokas says it's worth it.

"It's amazing how many people won't spend the forty or fifty dollars, you know to do a couple of background check just to safe gueard yourself against a potential ten to twenty thousand dollar loss."

Also, you can click here to see the full SGI warning about flood damaged vehicles.