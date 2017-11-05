Some children across the world don't usually get the joy that we do during the holiday season.

That's why Samaritans Purse had started Operation Christmas Child (OCC).

"I just think it's an awesome program. I'm very passionate about it," said Leila Bjornson, the local logistics coordinator for OCC in Assiniboia. "It's a program where we can show the love of God and love of Jesus to giving children material items that they don't have them that they need."

You can find the OCC shoe boxes in schools or churches. If you can find the OCC one, you can always fill up any sneaker shoe box and drop it off at Alliance or Victory Church.

There are a lot of different steps and options though. You can check out more information on that on their website.

Collection week for the boxes is November 13th-19th, and the Victory Church will be holding a packing party for the boxes on the 17th.

Mary Ellen Williams, the OCC Connect Church Relations Volunteer here in Moose Jaw, has packaged and delivered shoe boxes herself, and, according to her, it's all worth it.

"A little girl came up to me and said 'I can go back to school now, I got a pencil' and we just take for granted that we always have pencils. It's a real blessing to see what happens for the children," said Williams "They are excited over toothbrush! You know, our kids here in Canada don't think anything of one little rubber ball being handed over to them, they play for five minutes. These kids [that receive the boxes,] it's the world's greatest gift a little tiny ball."