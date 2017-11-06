In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, MP for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan, Tom Lukiwski, joined other MP's in celebrating local unsung heroes in our communities.

It started with Lukiwski asking locals to nominate outgoing individuals in the community. Asking for people to nominate community volunteer workers, fundraisers, service members, athletes, public service workers, volunteer firefighters, leaders in agriculture, and any other outstanding citizens.

With an abundant amount of nominations coming in from across the constituency, Lukiwski had to turn some down due to the limited amount of medals. On another note, this is a good thing, as it shows how many people work to support their communities and improve others lives.

On Saturday, November 4th, the big day came as a couple hundred people arrived to personally accept their medal or view the event.

The ceremony itself moved along quite fast as close to eighty people had arrived to receive their 150 medal from Lukiwski himself.

"Every recipient that I've talked to is extremely pleased and extremely proud at the fact that they received a Canada 150 middle and they should be proud because they deserve it," said Lukiwski.

Recipients were called upon to receive their medals, and recognized on how they contribute to their community. It was also a rather diverse group in age, which goes to show that working to improve the community even touches youth.

Many recipients were surprised by their nominations, most of which tried to tell Lukiwski that others are more deserving than they are.

It is a shock though, as former Mayor and medal recipient Deb Higgins even said she was almost shocked when she found out she was a recipient.

"I was a little bit surprised because you don't get into activities in the community, whether elected as I was, for the recognition," she said. "You do it to help contribute to your community and your area and hopefully make improvements that are felt by the community as well. I was surprised when the letter came."

As the ceremony wrapped up, many were free to do what they wanted to do. They could go home with their head held high, talk to our constituency's MP, or talk with and learn from other recipients.

"You know, it was a really nice opportunity to see, gosh, a real variety of people across the constituency of Tom Lewkiwski that contribute to the community," said Higgins, "Being recognized with this award. It was a very nice event."

With around eighty recipients able to attend, and close to 20 more who we're not able to make it, it's hard to learn about them one by one.

View below to see the full list of recipients, their community, and their accomplishment.

Alphabetical Order

ACTON, Carol- Moose Jaw- Past Director for Hunger in Moose Jaw

BARBER, Vern- Lumsden- Community leader, sports coach

BEAR, Darcy, Chief- Whitecap- Service in elected office

BEITEL, Roger- Briercrest- Community volunteer

BOUGHEN, Ray- Moose Jaw- Service in elected office

BOYKO, Marlene- Caron- Ladies Auxiliary, Providence Place

BRANDON, Matthew- Silton- Dealing with challenges of autism, honourary member of the RCMP

BRAUN, Patricia- Raymore- Silver Cross mother

BRKICH, Greg MLA- Bladworth- Service in elected office

BROWN, Jeffrey- Milestone- Active community organizer and volunteer

CAMERON, Eunice- Regina Beach- Volunteer local church board, councilor for AA in Correction Centre (Regina), municipal government

CAMPBELL, Dale- Strasbourg- Community leader

CHOW, Kerry- Caron- Legal career, community service

CLARKE, James- Avonlea- Community volunteer, Avonlea Lions member

CURRIE, Gord- Moose Jaw- Longtime member of the Friendly City Optimist Club of Moose Jaw, District Governor of the Optimists, Coach - youth hockey and baseball, organized the Optimist All-Stars Night raising money for various charities.

DeLAET, Dennis- Davidson- Kinsmen 30+ years, Longtime Referee (Davidson), Golf course Executive

DEVINE, Grant- Caronport -Former Premier of Saskatchewan, service in elected office

DRAPER, Carol- Buena Vista- Active volunteer in local church and community, shares musical talents with various groups, events and organizations, library board and municipal government

EASON, Tyler- Avonlea- Volunteer at rink, school, sports events

FIRBY, Barry- Kenaston- Former chair of Super Draft, Kenaston Hockey Pool, , Activist

FONGER, Merv- Moose Jaw- Curling coach for 1992 Canadian Juniors, 1993 World Silver Medalists, 2011 Canadian Scotties Champions, 2011 World Silver Medalists, member of Multiplex Builders Committee

FORRESTER, Shannon-Rouleau- Lead on the Spray Park and other community projects,

FROEHLICH, Carrie- Marquis- Community service, volunteer

GARRATT, Lyle- Milestone- Community business leader, instrumental in developing rural fire department, longtime Elks member

GASPER, Ron- Marquis- Public service, community volunteer

GATSCHENE, Bryan- Buena Vista- Member of Lions, volunteers with Easter Seals, MS Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, ABEX award winner

GEISLER, Cathy- Avonlea- Volunteer to Avonlea and District Museum

GILROY, Robin- Moose Jaw- Community business leader, contributor to charitable organizations

GROSENICK, Don and Glennys- Briercrest- Active community volunteers in both Briercrest and Blue Hill communities

GUIDOS, William- Moose Jaw- Education and community leader

GUILMETTE, Elaina- Kenaston- Service on the Parks and Recreation Board

GUST, Erin- Davidson- Active community volunteer/fundraiser, serves on many Organizations/Boards, instrumental in new Pool fundraiser

HALSTEAD, Brett- Nokomis- President, Canadian Canola Growers Association

HANMER, Brad- Govan- Agriculture innovator, community leader

HANMER, Ron- Govan- Business, agriculture and community leader

HANSEN, Allan- Rouleau- Active community volunteer for rink and sports grounds

HENRY, Neil- Milestone- Community Leader and Volunteer

HIGGINS, Deb- Moose Jaw- Former Mayor of MJ, service in elected office

HOLIZKI, Carol- Briercrest- Briercrest and District Museum, community volunteer

HOLLEMA, Darryl- Avonlea- Lion member for 17 yrs, integral part of recycling project for 12 years, member of Curling Rink Board & then combined Rink Board for 12 yrs, member of the Fall Fundraising Committee raising money for new Hall, served multiple other boards, 25.5 yrs on the Volunteer Fire Dept.

HUYGHBAERT, Yogi- Glentworth- Service in elected office, former Snowbird Commander

JAMESON, Bill- Moose Jaw- Community business leader, contributor to charitable organizations

JOHNSON, Paul- Moose Jaw- Service to the WDM, MJ (artifact restoration) and volunteer at Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum

JONES, Shelley- Moose Jaw- Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, agriculture advocate

KAMPEN, Jake- Moose Jaw- Active, long time volunteer at Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum

KAZEIL, Kirby- Strasbourg- Business Leader, President Last Mountain Valley Business Association

KOSIOR, Grant- Moose Jaw- Business and Community Leader

LABUICK, Roy- Moose Jaw- Royal Canadian Legion, 15 Wing Fellowship

LAMONTAGNE, Garry- (accepting on his behalf: Terry Lynn Rodelbronn and Brian LaMontagne)- Buena Vista- Community and Business leader

LaMONTAGNE, Shayne- Regina Beach- Fire Chief - Regina Beach Volunteer FD, Instructor at SVFFA Fire School, has been with the FD for 18+ yrs

LAWRENCE, Greg MLA- Moose Jaw- Service in elected office

LEWIS, Cameron (Cpl)- Moose Jaw- Fundraising through MJPA to help support youth sport, Special Olympics, MJPA Scholarships, helped in the creation of the MJPA Bike Park,

LINE, Patricia- Airdrie, AB- Community leader

LOBBES, Cor- Clavet- EMO Coordinator, Cpt and volunteer for fire departments, active community volunteer

LONIE, Glen- Moose Jaw- Community and pastoral service

MACHMER, Patricia- Spring Valley- Employee, volunteer at Claybank Brick Plant Heritage Centre

MAIER, Hilda- Claybank- Claybank Brick Plant Heritage Centre

MARR, Douglas- Moose Jaw- 15 Wing Fellowship, former Honorary Colonel 15 Wing, active on many boards in MJ

McIVER, Rae- Moose Jaw- Community volunteer and activist

MICHELSON, Warren MLA- Moose Jaw- Service in elected office

MICKLEBOROUGH, Taylor (Sgt)- Moose Jaw- Fundraising through MJPA to help support youth sport, Special Olympics, MJPA Scholarships, helped in the creation of the MJPA Bike Park, work

MIKULCIK, Larry- Saskatoon- Local theatre involvement, instrumental in developing memorials to fallen soldiers locally and abroad

MONK, Ronald- Regina Beach- Women's softball coach, Hall of Fame inductee (Prince Albert), senior organizations

MUIRHEAD, Gerald- Moose Jaw- Community leader, Craik and area. Service in elected office

NAISMITH, Belinda- Moose Jaw- Wife of Capt Kevin Naismith who died in a training exercise south of Moose Jaw in May 2003.

NELSON, Walter- Avonlea- Founding president Palliser Wheat Growers Association, tireless advocate for marketing freedom

NELSON, William- Avonlea- Community business leader

NESTMAN, Lisa- Briercrest- 4-H leadership

O'HANDLEY, Dan- Kenaston- Long time volunteer hockey coach, Mayor of Kenaston for 20 years

OHRT, Alan- Milestone- Fundraiser for new football field

PERKIN, Amanda- Rouleau- Instrumental in Spray Park and other community projects

PETRUIC, Cameron- Avonlea- Community business leader

PROHAR, Derek Lieutenant-Colonel- St. Albert, AB- Recipient Medal of Military Valor, Meritorious Service Medal, military service in Afghanistan

RANDALL, Robin- Calgary, AB- National water polo olympic player, coach

REEVES, Jean- Hanley- Volunteers and operates senior programs

RIECKEN, Chris- Avonlea- Volunteer FD 17 yrs, Lion member 15 yrs, integral part of recycling project over 12 years, member of Curling Rink Board & then combined Rink Board for 15 yrs, involved with Riderville and Centennial Committees,

RODGER, Patti- Avonlea- Work in education, community volunteer

ROSSLER, Adolph (Al)- Moose Jaw- Active church Volunteer. Fundraising through MJPA to help support youth sport, Special Olympics, MJPA Scholarships, helped in the creation of the MJPA Bike Park, active in the Knights of Columbus

SCHESKEARE, Chad (Cst)- Moose Jaw- Fundraising through MJPA to help support youth sport, Special Olympics, MJPA Scholarships, helped in the creation MJPA Bike Park,

SCHICK, Robbin- Moose Jaw- Founder Business Women's Club of Moose Jaw, MJ Health Foundation board member

SCHRINER, Brent (Warrant Officer)- Bushell Park- Volunteer and Commissioner - St John Ambulance, Has visited all of the families of our fallen soldiers who died in Afghanistan.

SCHULTZ, Carol- Strasbourg- Former Mayor of Strasbourg, community improvement for several initiatives

SIEBERT, Beverly- Milestone- Community volunteer

STARKES, Leroy- Lumsden- Provincial and national volleyball coach, international volunteer volleyball official, fundraiser for Lumsden Library

STEINLEY, Warren MLA- Grand Coulee- Service in elected office

STEVENS, Tanner- Avonlea- Volunteer, active in 4-H

STEWART, Lyle MLA- Pense- Service in elected office

THERRIEN, Diane- Moose Jaw- Initiated Relay for Life in Moose Jaw, active volunteer and organizer for many events in MJ

TOWNSEND, Andrea- Hanley- Heads Ag Society in Hanley, active volunteer

WIENS, Jim and Michelle- Moose Jaw- Volunteer and coaching of Moose Jaw Judo Club

WILDEMAN, Brad- Lanigan- Agriculture, community leader

WILLIAMSON, Scott (Sgt)- Moose Jaw- Fundraising through MJPA to help support youth sport, Special Olympics, MJPA Scholarships, helped in the creation of the MJPA Bike Park,

WILSON, Vivian- Moose Jaw- Active volunteer at Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum

WOOD, Levi- Regina- President Western Canadian Wheat Growers, and their rep on Canada Grains Council

YOUNG, William- Lumsden- Donations (assets) to Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum

YUKE, Rick & Joanne- Moose Jaw- Worked tirelessly to raise money for Spinal Muscle Atrophy SMA as they lost a daughter, Hannah, to the disease. Organized annual event called Hannah's Gala that raised awareness and funds to support SMA Research. The final Gala was this past year. Support many community events by donating their time.

ZOERB, Sandra- Davidson- Volunteer "Community in Bloom", Author of Local History

