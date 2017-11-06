It's a bit of a moving target right now but forecasters are still expecting us to return to normal weather this week, it just won't be until the weekend now.

While snow is not unusual for this time of the year, it is a bit odd for it to stick around like this considering we normally see daytime highs around +3. Many areas of the provinces received a major dump of snow with 10-15cm being reported.

We'll stay below freezing until Friday when warm air should return and take away a good portion of the snow cover.