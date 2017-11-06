Cornerstone, Vanier and Caronport are still alive in their drive towards a provincial title after strong performances in the conference play downs over the weekend.

The Cornerstone Falcons hosted and won the 3A Girls South Conference #1 tournament on Saturday, posting a 4-0 record to advance into regionals.

Cornerstone opened the day with a two-set win (25-19, 25-8) over the Riverview Royals. They followed that up with another quick two-set win (25-12, 25-19) over Strasbourg and then had to battle Shaunavon in two hard sets (28-26, 25-21).

The most difficult match of the day came at the end for the Falcons, who needed three sets (18-25, 25-21, 15-10) to get past Assiniboia to close out the round robin with an undefeated record.

Riverview finished with a 1-3 record, beating Strasbourg in three sets, but falling to Cornerstone, Shaunavon and Assiniboia.

The Cornerstone Falcons following their 3A Girls Conference title win on their home court on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

In Outlook, the Caronport Cougars rolled to a 4-0 record to capture the 4A Girls West Conference #2 title.

Caronport won all eight sets that they played on their way to the title, including a two-set win over the Vanier Spirits to open the day.

The Cougars would then beat Humboldt (25-9, 25-8); Clavet (25-13, 25-10); and Outlook (25-9, 25-14).

The Spirits would also advance to regionals thanks to a third place finish after going 2-2 overall. Vanier lost their opening two matches for Caronport and Outlook, but bounced back to win in two sets over Clavet and Humboldt to secure the third qualifying spot.

All three teams will now be on the court again coming up this weekend for the regional tournaments.

Coming up on Tuesday, the Cougars will face the Peacock Toilers in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Girls Volleyball League championship game. The boys final will have the Vanier Vikings hosting the Avonlea Eagles. All the action starts at 6:20 p.m. at Sask Polytech.