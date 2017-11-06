Russia and Canada face off Monday night at Mosaic Place in Moos Jaw and the downtown core has been preparing for the last several days. Thousands of fans are expected for the match up and hundreds of support staff will be on hand to help host the spectacle.

"It's hard to put an exact dollar figure on the economic impact," said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. "But in the money spend on tickets, concessions, fuel, restaurant meals and hotel rooms, it's certainly in the tens of thousands of dollars so that's good for our local economy.

With the game and the One Horse Town Concert, Mayor Tolmie also said that he's happy Moose Jaw is being put under the national spotlight.