Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Brayden Tracey and Canada Red lost their opening game at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge on Sunday.

Canada Red fell 4-2 to Finland to kick-off round robin play from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, B.C.

Alexis Lafrenière from the Rimouski Oceanic and Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs scored for Canada Red in the loss, while goalie Luke Cavallin from the Flint Firebirds turned away 28 shots in the loss.

Canada Red will look for a bounce back performance when they face off with Sweden on Monday night at 8 p.m.

In other opening day action, Canada Black shutout Canada White, 1-0; the United States skated to a 5-2 win over the Czech Republic; and Russia knocked off Sweden, 4-1.