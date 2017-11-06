SGI has launched their Traffic Safety Spotlight for November, and they and local law enforcement are on the lookout for those who are driving with a suspended license or an registered vehicles.

Tyler McMurchy, Manager of Media Relations with SGI said that driving a vehicle that is not properly registered one, means you don't have insurance.

"What we're telling people is you do not want to risk that. If you get in a collision, you could be responsible for the thousands of dollars that result. Even a small fender bender can be very expensive and you do not want to be personally responsible for that. So it's always important to make sure that your registration is up to date."

"Suspended drivers, there's also going to be a very strong focus on that as well," McMurchy added. "If you are a suspended driver, you are considered not legally allowed to drive. The consequences for that are severe as well, ranging all the way up to Criminal Code charges."

Some of the consequences for driving while disqualified include fines, jail time and a minimum 30-day vehicle seizure.