Do you want to get involved in city politics or see an area that needs some help and want to make a difference?

You can get your voice heard by applying to fill one of many roles on city committees, boards and commissions, and the city of Moose Jaw in now accepting applications.

"The link between these committees and City Council, this is a great learning experience for anyone who has aspirations of maybe running for City Council one day," explained Communications Manager for the city, Craig Hemingway. "This is a wonderful spot to go and learn the process and meet councilors as well."

"We are looking for people who are passionate about our city and want to make a difference, because people on these boards, committees, commissions can make a difference," added Hemingway. "You've got input and you've got the ear of city councilors."

Hemingway added that those interested can apply on the city's website or in person and will need to attach their resume to their application.

The deadline to be a part of a committee, board or commission is this Friday.