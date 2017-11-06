A recent Stats Canada Labour Force Survey showed that 4,000 full time jobs were lost in Saskatchewan in the month of October.

Seasonally-adjusted data showed that the number of employed residents dropped from 568,100 in September to 564,100 in this past month.

At the same time though, Saskatchewan has the third lowest unemployment rate at 5.9% (also seasonally-adjusted). These numbers are pretty conflicting, but Rob Clark, CEO of the Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce, has a simple answer.

"You know 4000 sounds like an awful lot," explains Clark. "You take that down to percentage, what is it, one or two percent? I think we still got a good strong economy, lot's of good positive things happening."

Clark also said that the recent job loss isn't too unexpected, as he believes most of all those jobs were seasonal. He also said it's possible that most of those workers will try to find new work soon.

He added that with our agriculture, over 100 pilots graduating from the base, and CPI possibly coming to town, we have a market that has been on the up and up.

"We got everything happening for our economy and you know Moose Jaw alone has got to be excited if you even drill down to the local market," said Clark. "Ongoing, [it's been strong] year over year, and again we had another favorable year this year."