The Western Hockey League’s top players gave fans at Mosaic Place plenty to cheer about on Monday night.

Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brett Howden had a goal and two points as Team WHL routed Team Russia, 7-0, in the opening game of the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series in downtown Moose Jaw.

“We got off to a good start to the game and that’s what we carried on through the whole game,” said Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind. “We skated a lot and they had their little spurts of chances, but we capitalized when we needed to and (Carter Hart) stood out tonight too.”

Lind paced the offence for Team WHL, as he opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period and finished with two goals and three points in the win.

Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind lets a shot go from the slot during Team WHL's 7-0 win over Team Russia on Monday at Mosaic Place. (Photo: Marc Smith)

Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart made 20 saves for the shutout, including stopping the Russians on a breakaway for their first four shots of the game.

“It was definitely a little quicker (than a normal WHL game), those Russians are fast, they’re strong on the puck, so it’s a little bit different of a feel and we did a good job of handling it,” said Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Kale Clague, who finished with three assists and was plus-five in the win.

After picking up a goal and an assist in the second period, Howden took a hard hit along the boards in the defensive zone in the third period, left the game and didn’t return.

Fellow Warriors forward Noah Gregor put together a strong game as well, while he didn’t find his way onto the score sheet, he had two shots, including being stopped on a chance in tight on the Russian net just moments after Howden’s goal in the second.

“It was fun and it was really exciting to play in front of our Warrior fans,” said Gregor. “It was cool to get a lot of goals, it was probably exciting for the fans and it was a good start to this series.”

Gregor was an injury replacement for Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Benson, but he didn’t look out of place in the game. “I thought I did pretty well, I tried to just stick to my game, play fast and play simple,” said Gregor.

Warriors forward Noah Gregor controls the puck in the offensive zone during Monday's 7-0 win for Team WHL over Team Russia. (Photo: Marc Smith)

Team WHL blew the game open in the second period with goals from Lind, Howden, Victoria Royals forward Matthew Phillips and Swift Current Broncos forward Tyler Steenbergen.

Portland Winterhawks forward Cody Glass and Team WHL captain Dillon Dube of the Rockets scored in the third period to seal the win over the Russians.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, to put lines together and develop chemistry, but they seemed to click, I don’t know if we’d change anything for tomorrow night,” said Team WHL head coach Tim Hunter. “It looked pretty good tonight, overall right through the lineup, all the lines seemed to click and have good chemistry.”

Both teams pushed the pace to open the game and three penalties for Team Russia over the first period allowed Team WHL to build momentum.

Despite outshooting Russia 12-5 in the first period, Team WHL led just 1-0. The Russians put together a strong press early in the second, but Hart shut the door and allowed Team WHL to finally break through with Phillips’ goal 5:13 into the second.

Lind finished off a great play by Tri-City Americans forward Michael Rasmussen for his second goal just 4:39 later to make it 3-0 for Team WHL.

Howden tipped in a point shot from Prince George Cougars defenceman Dennis Cholowski and Steenbergen found a rebound to in the final three minutes of the second to extend the lead to five heading into the third.

Glass and Dube scored in the first five minutes of the third and the Russians couldn’t get on the board the rest of the way.

“My disappointment is the way that they played to end the game, it happened last year in Edmonton and it’s unexceptable,” said Hunter on some late post-whistle activity between Russia and Team WHL.

The Warriors bench boss walked away impressed with his team’s performance across the board, “I don’t think there was a guy that played below average, everyone was well above average tonight and that’s what it takes to win in this environment,” said Hunter.

Team WHL will try to sweep their leg of the series when the two teams hit the ice on Tuesday night at the Credit Union Iplex in Swift Current.