On the heels of a Statistics Canada report that shows 4500 full time jobs were lost in Saskatchewan, Moose Jaw is being hit. We've learned that Gibson Energy, owners of the Moose Jaw refinery, are laying off staff across the country.

Officials with their head office are declining to comment, simply confirming in an email that there has been a reduction in staff across the country. The number of staff being let go was not provided but the letter said the move is part of a transition to a new organizational structure that will lay the foundation for Gibson’s long-term success.

Just this past summer, one of the company's major investors called for action after shares dropped 55% in three years. M&G Investment Management suggested selling the local plant and other aspects of the company, to focus more on Alberta. Gibson again declined to comment, saying they were taking steps to review their business.

The plant was purchased by Gibson 15 years ago and it was in 2012 when they announced a $100 million expansion that could have increase capacity by 50%, was cancelled.