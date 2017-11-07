With snow on the ground that means City Hall is preparing for another budget cycle and for the fifth year, they're looking for your input on how tax dollars are spent.

Finance Director Brian Acker says their citizen budget is now live on their website so you can give some feedback.

"Previous efforts were basically an open house meeting or a town hall meeting and we'd only get three or four people so we weren't getting the input that we wanted and this looked like an opportune way to do it."

Instead of taking 20 minutes, the process should taken around 5-7 minutes this year to try and get more people to take part. You can click here to have your voice heard but the deadline is November 17th.