Canada Red had seven goals from seven different players on Monday night as they bounced back nicely in their second round robin game at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

After losing 4-2 to Finland in their opening game, Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Brayden Tracey and Canada Red rebounded with a 7-2 win over Sweden on Monday in Fort St. John, B.C.

Tracey was held off the score sheet in the high scoring affair.

Barrie Colts forward Ryan Suzuki and Halifax Mooseheads forward Xavier Parent had a goal and three points each to lead the way for Canada Red. Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens opened the scoring for Canada Red and finished with a goal and two points.

Goalie Luke Cavallin of Flint Firebirds made 29 saves for the win, while Canada Red fired 43 shots on the Swedish net.

In other Under-17 action on Monday, Canada Black improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic; Canada White dropped to 0-2 thanks to a 4-3 overtime loss to the United States; and Russia skated past Finland, 6-4.

The round robin closes on Tuesday with Tracey and Canada Red suiting up against 2-0 Russia at 8 p.m. Canada Black and the United States have an undefeated showdown in the other 8 p.m. game, while Canada White looks to finish with a win against the Czech Republic in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m.