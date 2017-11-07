The Moose Jaw Warriors have the best record in the Western Hockey League at the quarter point of the 2017-18 regular season.

The Warriors have won three straight games coming off of a pair of wins — 5-2 last Thursday and 3-2 on Saturday — over the Prince Albert Raiders, but despite their success this season, the veteran-led team is still looking for more.

Putting together a complete game is something that the Warriors continue to strive for coming out of their meetings with the Raiders.

“We played really well for some stretches and not so well for some stretches,” said Warriors’ leading scorer Brayden Burke. “We showed some good character when we’re behind going into the third and come out with some wins, that’s huge, and shows that we can push the pace when we need to find a goal.”

However, not needing to come from behind in the third period is the goal moving forward for the Warriors, who have a 13-4-0-0 record on the season.

“We need to get the intensity levels at the start of the first and second instead of keeping it to the third,” said Burke. “In the first game this weekend, we played pretty well but we just didn’t get some bounces going in and we could have had a couple of goals. The second game, we had a bit of bus legs. We hope that we can play like we did in the third for all six periods this weekend.”

With 17 games out of 72 in the books for the Warriors, there’s still a long way to go over the course of this season.

Burke said the team is making strides in the right areas as they continue to fine tune their game.

“It’s getting there,” he said. “We’ve got a way to go yet, but we’re starting to come together as a team and starting to play the right way, so if we can keep that up, we should be alright.”

Burke has gotten off to a stellar start to the season for the Warriors with eight goals and 29 points in 17 games. His 21 assists rank fourth in the WHL, while his 29 points have him in sixth place overall.

“Pucks have been finding their way in the net for me, so it’s been nice,” said Burke. “I’ve had a couple of nice tap-ins from my line mates for my last couple of games, so that’s been nice, but they’ve been going in, so hopefully I can keep it up.”

Burke has put together four straight multi-point games and he has points in seven straight contests. For the past three games, he’s been paired up on a line with Tanner Jeannot and Justin Almeida, and they’ve combined for eight goals and 21 points over that stretch.

“It was just kind of thrown together, but it’s been working really well,” said Burke. “We all work hard and keep the puck pretty smart down low and try to create some time and space for each other, so it’s been working well.”

The Warriors return to the ice coming up on Friday night when they head to Regina to renew their rivalry with the Pats. Those two teams will also meet on Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Place, puck drops on that one at 4 p.m.