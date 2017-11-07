The man at the centre of a lengthy provincial investigation into child pornography made his first court appearance in Moose Jaw to start the week.

52 year old Roy Albert Gerolami is facing new charges of possession of child porn, making child porn and voyeurism related to incidents between Jan 1st and Feb 10th of this year. No details have been released about what happened or the victims of the alleged incident.

Gerolami has been released on conditions to not be around people under 16 and have no access to computers or other Internet devices. He's back in court November 27th where he also have a preliminary hearing schedule for other offences.

This is not his first time being accused of such charges though. Back in 2007, he was arrested at the Pla-More Palace and charged with violating court orders to stay away children under the age of 14, part of release conditions after previous sexual related offences.