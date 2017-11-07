Every fallen veteran deserves the honour and respect they earned for fighting and falling in order to protect our country.

To accomplish this, the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation holds ceremonies across Canada to honour those who have fallen and to educate the younger generations.

On Monday, November 6th, 15 Wing, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, St. Agnes, St. Margaret’s, and Lindale schools worked in conjunction with No Stone Left Alone to hold our own ceremony at the Rosedale Cemetery. This is the second year that Saskatchewan has taken part.

"I think it's a really good event, it's a really good way for connecting the kids to the Remembrance Day ceremony events," said Lt. Col. Devlon Paquette, Deputy Wing Commander of 15 Wing. "It gets them out there and it gets them thinking about the people who've sacrificed and the importance of this [year's] Remembrance Day events."

You could think of the event as a downsized Remembrance Day ceremony. It didn't have thousands in attendance but that doesn't diminish its importance.

The Legion provided the colour guard for the ceremony, and 15 Wing's Rev. Capt. Eric Davis held the service as members of 15 Wing, school children, and MLA Greg Lawrence all participated in the ceremony.

After the Act of Remembrance and the playing of The Last Post, the service goers participated in two minutes of silence to honour those fallen.

What followed was like most Remembrance Day services, and included the Reveille, a lament, and the laying of the wreaths. Wreaths included those from No Stone Left Alone placed by Lt. Col. Paquette and CWO John Hall, another from the Province of the Saskatchewan placed by MLA Lawrence, and one wreath placed by the City of Moose Jaw.

15 Wing pilots gave a fly past in the 'Missing Man Formation', which is used to honour those who have fallen in battle.

The kids attending the ceremony did more than just participate in the service, as they partnered with members of 15 Wing and the Legion to lay poppies at the graves of every veteran at the Rosedale Cemetery.

"You know here we have the war graves, so there's a certain solemnity there but having the Legion participating, it also lets the kids understand that there's a big part of our community that has served, not just those who have passed," added Lt. Col. Paquette. "It gives a bit of that connection, and inter-generational connection for the kids."

Over a thousand poppies were brought to the ceremony in order to make sure every soldier's tombstone would have one and be recognized.

The wreaths lying at the foot of the veterans memorial.

15 Wing members and some of the students attending the ceremony.

The Legion Colour Guard.