Moose Jaw Police are investigating after a break in at Pla-Mor Palace that was reported early Monday morning.

The call came in when the business day started, but the robbery took place either Sunday night or early Monday morning.

They suspect an unknown individual entered Pla-Mor Palace, broke into the ATM, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the robbery to contact them immediately.