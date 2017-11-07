A significant detour is in place on the south side of the 9th Avenue Bridge.

A leak has been found on 9th Avenue SW in the area between Lillooet Street and Coteau Street, so the area has been closed to traffic in order for crews to start the work necessary to repair the damage.

Since 9th Ave SW is a truck route, the City will be detouring the trucks west to 24th Avenue SW and then north on the road. Southbound heavy trucks using Thatcher Drive should access 24th Ave SW via Coteau Street.

Light traffic is also being detoured. To access the north side of Moose Jaw, residents on South Hill will have to use the 4th Avenue Bridge.

The detour isn't expected to last very long, as the City has the work is slated to be completed by November 10th.