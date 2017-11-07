We're coming up on the season of giving and that's exactly what the Moose Jaw Salvation Army plan to do with their Christmas hampers.

This annual initiative is held to help residents in need in our city who might not be able to provide Christmas for their families.

"We recognize that we live in tough economic times and there are families who would not be able to provide Christmas for themselves due to their economic status," explained Major Dan Broome, with the Salvation Army in Moose Jaw. "We do our best to try and help as many families as we can."

People who would like to utilize the Christmas assistance need to provide identification and will be interviewed by the Salvation Army prior to their application being processed.

For anyone who is not in need over the holidays, there's a way to join in this initiative, along with a few others organized by the Salvation Army.

"They can either help out by giving a donation to our office or our Christmas kettles which will be out soon on the 27th of November. There are various means that they can donate financially to us, that'll be one thing we need moving forward. There will be an opportunity to drop off toys on December the 8th," said Broome.

Last year roughly 600 hampers were sent out to families struggling in our city.

Those wanting to spread some holiday cheer can do so at their office at 175 - 1st Avenue North East during regular business hours.