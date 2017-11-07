It's Family Doctor Week in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

From November 6th to the 11th, the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA), Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians (SCFP) and residents take the time to acknowledge the contributions that are made by family physicians on a daily basis.

"It provides an opportunity for governments and health care organizations to recognize the important role that family physicians play in their work dealing with their patients and helping with the building of relationships with patients and their family doctors," explained local family physician Brad Thorpe.

"Family doctors provide a really essential service in the sense of being coordinators of care. They work together with all the other allied medical services that we have [such as] physio, occupational therapy, home care, nursing, hospital acute care, working with the specialists, working with public health and as coordinators of care we have the patient's best interest at heart."

Dr. Thorpe noted that he didn't have intentions of staying in Moose Jaw when he first arrived, but after experiencing support and encouragement from various areas he decided to plant roots and open a practice.

"As chief of department for the Five Hills Health Region, I've been in this position for quite a few years now and I'm very privileged to work with such a wonderful group of family doctors. Every doctor that works in this town is awesome and I appreciate all the help that they give."

Thorpe said that through the Family Medicine Residency program, almost all students have decided to stay here and practice. He believes this is because we have a welcoming community, good support from other physicians and a brand new hospital.