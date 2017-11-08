Wanting to move out of the recovery frame of mind and start planning for success, Mayor Fraser Tolmie introduced a motion this week at City Council to hire a new board of directors for the Downtown Facility and Fieldhouse.

The old DFFH board was disbanded over a year ago following a scathing report from Meyers Norris Penny that outlined how the facility fell into deficits, despite early success. Since then, a three person board made of councillors has been handling Mosaic Place and Yara Centre.

"I think it's only appropriate at this time that, prior to the budget, council should discuss the next steps forward to making these facilities viable for the long terms." said Tolmie.

While Tolmie wants movement before the budget, a last minute amendment to his motion would allow the current board to take more time before accepting applications to the board. The new motion simply says recruitment must start by April 2018 but does not give a deadline for when the new board should be in place.