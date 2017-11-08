As they move into the playoffs, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have started to look towards next season by signing three players to contract extensions over the past few days.

Coming off a strong game in his first start with the team in the regular season finale on Saturday, running back Marcus Thigpen re-upped with the Riders for another season on Sunday

Thigpen had seven carries for 32 yards and a touchdown to go along with two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s 28-13 loss to Edmonton.

Riders long snapper Jorgen Hus will be sticking around for two more seasons with Saskatchewan after inking an extension with the team on Sunday. The Saskatoon product is in his third season and has played 45 regular season games with the Riders.

On Tuesday, international wide receiver Caleb Holley signed an extension to remain with the team through the 2018 season.

Holley just completed his second season with the Green and White, registering 39 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games during the 2017 regular season.

The Riders will be in Ottawa this Sunday for the East Division Semifinal.