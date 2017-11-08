Four unanswered goals from Team Russia allowed them to comeback and knock-off Team WHL 4-3 in Game 2 of the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series on Tuesday night in Swift Current.

Team WHL stormed out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the Russians got on the board late in the frame and then scored three times in the third period to even the six-game series at 1-1.

“We didn’t manage pucks that great for the whole game and it really bit us in the rear end in the third period,” said Team WHL and Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter.

“We knew it was going to be a tougher game tonight, we lost (Brett) Howden, (Tanner) Kaspick and (Josh) Mahura, all 98s, then we had to rely on more 99s and it’s tough, but it’s all about evaluation, character revealing and it was a good process.”

Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube was named the player of the game for Team WHL after scoring once and picking up a pair of assists in the loss. Regina Pats captain Sam Steel posted three assists, while Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman David Quenneville potted the other two goals.

Warriors forward Noah Gregor finished minus-two with one shot in the loss.

He said he really enjoyed his two-game experience in the series.

“I had a lot of fun,” said Gregor. “Being added to the team, there wasn’t too much pressure on me, I could just come in, get familiar with the guys and have as much fun as I could.”

The series is used by Hockey Canada to evaluate players for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. Gregor said he felt he put a strong foot forward over the two games in Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

“I just wanted to come in and make an impression,” said Gregor. “My biggest takeaway is just how it is to compete and be successful against top end players like that.”

Whether his performance earns him a look from the Hockey Canada brass or not, Gregor said the past two days will be great to look back on down the road.

“I had a couple of family members that were able to come down, my billets, lots of my teammates were there (on Monday) and being able to share it with Tim and Brett Howden as well was a great experience,” said Gregor.

Warriors captain Brett Howden was replaced in the game by Regina Pats forward Jake Leschyshyn after leaving Monday’s game in the third period with an injury.

Pats defenceman Josh Mahura also had to miss Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Colby Sissons of the Swift Current Broncos took his spot.

Mikhail Maltsev got Russia on the board with just under four minutes to go in the second period. Artyom Maltsev pulled Russia within one just 6:28 into the third period before Andrey Altybarmakyan and Mikhail Maltsev scored just 1:59 apart to give the Russians the lead and the win.

Lethbridge Hurricanes goalie Stuart Skinner turned away 29 shots in the loss, while Team WHL threw 32 shots on Russian goalie Mikhail Berdin.

Team Russia will now head to the Ontario Hockey League for the third game of the series on Thursday in Owen Sound.