When the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series made a stop at Mosaic Place on Monday, two Moose Jaw Warriors suited up for Team WHL, but the rest of the team was on hand watching.

For Warriors defenceman Jett Woo, the series is something that aspires to be a part of over the next few years and because of that, he was paying close attention to the action.

“Especially me as a defenceman, I was watching a lot of the (Team WHL) defencemen to see what they’re doing and a lot of the different things that they’re doing I aspire to do and am trying to put into my game,” said Woo after practice on Tuesday.

The Canada/Russia Series pits the top players from the Canadian Hockey League against a team of Russians. It’s used by Hockey Canada to evaluate prospective players for the national junior team. Woo has represented Canada at a number of levels so far, including the Youth Olympics, the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and with both of the under-18 teams.

He said he enjoyed seeing the WHL’s best players competing with each other in person.

“You see them on a score sheet most nights and you don’t get to see some players every game, so it was cool to see them all on the same ice and work together, and especially in our barn, it was a cool experience,” said Woo.

The 17-year-old defenceman has gotten off a stellar start to his second season in the league, posting six goals and 15 points through 16 games with the Warriors.

Woo said he’s pleased with how his start has went.

“I’ve been doing pretty well and the team has been doing pretty well as well, and that’s a huge thing, if we keep rolling and sticking to our game plan, our team will do well this year and that will lead to more success for me,” he said.

The Warriors have won three straight games and six of their last seven games as they prepare for a pair of showdowns with the Regina Pats coming up this weekend.

With a week of practice before Friday’s meeting with the Pats, Woo said the team has just been looking to fine tune areas of their game.

“We’ve been sticking to our systems and our game plan, but we need to clean up some of the little things in our game and we’ll be able to do a lot better,” said Woo.

“Regina is the Memorial Cup hosts and it’s always fun seeing what they have to offer, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The Warriors and Pats square off on Friday in Regina and then they meet again on Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Place.