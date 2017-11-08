Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Brayden Tracey and Canada Red lost 5-3 to Russia on Tuesday to close out the round robin at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

All three of Canada’s goals came in the first eight minutes of the game as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead on Russia.

The Russians opened the scoring when Matvey Guskov found the back of the net just 1:32 into the game, but Barrie Colts forward Ryan Suzuki scored only 42 seconds later to tie the game up at 1-1 early.

Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Xavier Simoneau would give Canada Red a 2-1 lead just 7:32 into the game and just 47 seconds later, Owen Sound Attack forward Mitchell Russell put them up by two.

Russia’s Illy Nikolaev made it a one-goal game late in the first period and then Russia scored twice in the second period to move in front before a late empty net goal sealed the win.

Tracey was held off the score sheet in the game for Canada Red, while goalie Tommy Da Silva made 38 saves in the loss.

Canada Red finishes with a 1-2 record in the round robin and they will now get ready for the quarterfinals coming up on Thursday. They will face Canada Black, who finished the round robin with a 2-1 record after falling 5-4 to the United States in Tuesday's battle of two undefeated teams.

Canada White closed out the round robin on a high note with a 7-2 win over the Czech Republic to give them a 1-2 record. Canada White will meet Finland in the quarterfinals.

The other two quarterfinal match-ups will have Russia going up against the Czech Republic and the United States facing Sweden.

The semifinals are set for Friday and the medal games go on Saturday.