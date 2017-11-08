President of SaskPower, Mike Marsh came out last week stating that SaskPower was 'unlikely to recommend further carbon capture projects.' However, that report may have been a little premature.

"The decision certainly isn't made," explained Jonathon Tremblay, a spokesperson with SaskPower. "We did make some comments on the price of natural gas and how that doesn't look as good as when we first made the decision in 2010 but certainly, decisions aren't made."

"BD3 is up and running and there is no change there. It's keeping that unit productive for the next 30 years potentially since it meets federal emissions regulations now that CCS is on it, it burns cleaner than any natural gas or coal units in North America."

"There's no issue there, it's more on the other regulations so when our coal units reach 50 years of age, we have to make that decision because regulations won't let them operate as they always have. So it's either CCS or shut down."

"And we're also working on an equivalency agreement with the federal government that may give us more options. There's a lot of variables and we need to make decisions in the coming three to six months."

Mike Marsh, President and CEO released the following statement clarifying his earlier remarks:

"My comments to CBC regarding what option SaskPower may recommend to government were simply based on the economics of the generation options available to us as a utility today. I also stated that other socioeconomic factors such as oil royalties, taxes, etc. would need to be factored into any final recommendation that government would ultimately consider. To rule out a possible CCS recommendation at this point is premature."

"SaskPower has captured more than 1.75 million tonnes of carbon dioxide at Boundary Dam 3. The project has been heralded around the world as a major breakthrough in the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. BD 3 was the first commercial power plant in the world to have a fully integrated post-combustion carbon capture system."

"SaskPower continues to evaluate the feasibility of expanding carbon capture at Boundary Dam. It is important that the company complete its due diligence and considers all factors before making a recommendation to its Board of Directors and ultimately to the government."