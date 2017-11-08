Light afternoon snow and slippery streets were possible contributing factors to a mid-afternoon accident at an intersection just east of the corner of Thatcher and Main on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to what appeared to be a two vehicle accident at the set of lights on Thatcher Drive at the east end of the Superstore and Peavey Mart parking lots.

Eye witnesses speculated that a van was broadsided by a pick truck at the intersection causing the van to leave the roadway on the south east side of the intersection. It's not clear at this time if either driver was at fault. Traffic lights at the intersection appeared to be functioning normally.

Traffic continued to move east and west through the intersection as crews worked at the scene.